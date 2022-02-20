 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits
Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-106067 — Wendy’s, 1905 E. 21st St., new (construction of a new prototypical Wendy’s restaurant), $373,891.

20-074015 — warehouse, 4338 N. Peoria Ave., alteration (rebuilding a metal warehouse on an existing concrete slab), $131,049.

21-098804 — Flo’s Smoke House Eats, 2204 E. 11th St., alteration (remodel of existing restaurant), $188,139.

21-102797 — Dunkin’, 6701 S. Memorial Drive, new (Dunkin donut, coffee shop drive through restaurant), $174,436.

21-098075 — Catholic Charites of Eastern Oklahoma, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., addition, $175,772.

22-108863 — I Heart Mac & Cheese, 8010 E. 106th St. unit 102, alteration (New restaurant. Demo interior partitions and finishes and buildout new partitions and retrofit for new restaurant), $224,870.

21-104425 — no entity listed, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., new parking lot, $2,342,940.

21-106577 — Lucky Seven Dispensary, 4818 E. Pine St., alteration (alteration of existing building for receiving and selling of medical marijuana; will include restroom, lobby, sales floor and secure storage), $128,620.

21-102591 — Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch/Savage Burrito, 10333 E. 71st St., foundation only (new freestanding restaurant building), $1,236,495.

21-104972 —QuikTrip No. 5, 10310 E. 11th St., alteration (new signage, canopy and pilaster finish at front entrance of building and on gas canopy), $171,494.

22-110385 — Mapco Plaza, 1717 S. Boulder Ave., alteration-priority, $307,900.

21-106883 — Huff Operations, 7424 E. 46th St., alteration, (add interior walls to create breakroom, lobby, show room, and grow spaces), $445,869.

21-103789 — Spring Point, 611 E. 4th St., alteration (buildout of existing space), $1,021,146.

