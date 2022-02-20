For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-106067 — Wendy’s, 1905 E. 21st St., new (construction of a new prototypical Wendy’s restaurant), $373,891.

20-074015 — warehouse, 4338 N. Peoria Ave., alteration (rebuilding a metal warehouse on an existing concrete slab), $131,049.

21-098804 — Flo’s Smoke House Eats, 2204 E. 11th St., alteration (remodel of existing restaurant), $188,139.

21-102797 — Dunkin’, 6701 S. Memorial Drive, new (Dunkin donut, coffee shop drive through restaurant), $174,436.

21-098075 — Catholic Charites of Eastern Oklahoma, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., addition, $175,772.