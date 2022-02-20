For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
21-106067 — Wendy’s, 1905 E. 21st St., new (construction of a new prototypical Wendy’s restaurant), $373,891.
20-074015 — warehouse, 4338 N. Peoria Ave., alteration (rebuilding a metal warehouse on an existing concrete slab), $131,049.
21-098804 — Flo’s Smoke House Eats, 2204 E. 11th St., alteration (remodel of existing restaurant), $188,139.
21-102797 — Dunkin’, 6701 S. Memorial Drive, new (Dunkin donut, coffee shop drive through restaurant), $174,436.
21-098075 — Catholic Charites of Eastern Oklahoma, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., addition, $175,772.
22-108863 — I Heart Mac & Cheese, 8010 E. 106th St. unit 102, alteration (New restaurant. Demo interior partitions and finishes and buildout new partitions and retrofit for new restaurant), $224,870.
21-104425 — no entity listed, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., new parking lot, $2,342,940.
21-106577 — Lucky Seven Dispensary, 4818 E. Pine St., alteration (alteration of existing building for receiving and selling of medical marijuana; will include restroom, lobby, sales floor and secure storage), $128,620.
21-102591 — Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch/Savage Burrito, 10333 E. 71st St., foundation only (new freestanding restaurant building), $1,236,495.
21-104972 —QuikTrip No. 5, 10310 E. 11th St., alteration (new signage, canopy and pilaster finish at front entrance of building and on gas canopy), $171,494.
22-110385 — Mapco Plaza, 1717 S. Boulder Ave., alteration-priority, $307,900.
21-106883 — Huff Operations, 7424 E. 46th St., alteration, (add interior walls to create breakroom, lobby, show room, and grow spaces), $445,869.
21-103789 — Spring Point, 611 E. 4th St., alteration (buildout of existing space), $1,021,146.