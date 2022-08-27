For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa. Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-125766 — McDonald’s, 1301 S. Harvard Ave., alteration-priority, $69,358.

21-094944 — Two Memorial Place, 8023 E. 63rd Place, alteration-priority, $89,663.

21-106264 — QuikTrip No. 0046, 12308 E. 46th St. North, new, $530,135.

22-123409 — ONEOK Plaza, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $495,028.

21-100551 — TCI Corporate Office Building, new (two-story commercial office building), $1,879,225.

22-126064 — One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $396,913.

22-120622 — Triad 1, 7666 E. 61st St., alteration-priority, $1,250,111.

22-111219 — Wingstop, 7104 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $200,417.

22-122910 — QuikTrip No. 44, 519 N. Sheridan Road, alteration (interior remodel, layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $210,470.

22-122898 — QuikTrip No. 14, 1014 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (interior remodel, layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $210,470.

22-122917 — QuikTrip No. 74, 11315 E. 11th St., alteration, (interior remodel, layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $210,470.

22-121234 — Park Plaza, 6221 E. 61st St., alteration (interior buildout of chiropractic office), $435,049.