For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-113614 — Roadhouse Chiropractic, 6565 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority (medical office suite), $365,475.

21-098084 — Kum & Go, 6364 E. 41st St., new (new convenience store with canopy), $603,711.

22-107790 — Eaton Thermal, 421 W. 90th St., new (pre-engineered metal building), $1,421,461.

22-111887 — Nappy Cuts & Curls, 18 N. College Ave., alteration, $66,393.

22-113304 — AT&T, 3525 S. 225th Ave., telecommunications and broadcast tower (new AT&T 8-by-19-foot concrete pad, diesel generator, and six antennas and equipment on existing cell tower), $53,474.

22-111213 — S&K Aero Flex Park, 1630 N. Mingo Road, alteration (additional office build out), $1,050,414.

22-111626 — Saint Francis, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $4,641,105.

22-108059 — 320 S. Boston Building, 320 S. Boston Ave., alteration (renovation to 10th floor of existing building), $1,350,352.

