For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-088147 — Davis Tower, 1924 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $211,479.
21-097718 — Tulsa Community College, 909 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $1,656,207.
21-097542 — Bowery Green LLC, 8004 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $130,000.
21-098012 — Eaton Thermal Products, 421 W. 90th St., addition, $105,000.
20-067069 — McDonalds, 4249 S. Yale Ave., new, $1,500,000.
20-064784 — Eastland Village Apartments LP, 3325 S. 145th Ave., new, $234,800.
21-098253 — NA, 1004 N. Garnett Road, new, $100,000.
21-098059 — Scooter’s Coffee, 19298 E. Admiral Place, new, $350,000.
21-097549 — Southern Woods Office Park, 6940 E. 12th St., alteration, $84,966.
21-100691 — Revive, 6618 E. Latimer Place, repair, $120,000.
21-100661 — QuikTrip Store No. 0075, 2749 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $380,000.
21-098082 — 1633 Boston, 1633 S. Boston, alteration, $75,000.
21-098262 — Santa Fe Square, 521 E. 2nd St., shell building, $13,000,000.
21-100541 — Airco, 11603 E. 58th St., new, $200,000.
20-077235 — prosperity center, 6846 S. Canton Ave., alteration, $90,000.
21-097071 — Centergate, 5515 S. 129th Ave., shell building, $4,100,000.