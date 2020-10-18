For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-070047 — Walmart, 3139 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $128,000.
20-070252 — Suite 100, 111 W. Fifth St. alteration, $50,000.
20-067635 — Sea Developments, 3810 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $150,000.
20-067983 — Harvard Village Shopping Center, 2614 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $951,300.
20-069019 Arvest Bank Downtown Branch, 502 S. Main St., alteration, $751,339.
20-067319 — Eastgate metroplex Social Security Administration, 14002 E. 21st St., alteration, $776,837.
