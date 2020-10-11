For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-070395 — SE Tech Center, 5415 S. 125th Ave., alteration, $80,000.
20-061261 — Gurustu, LLC., 104 S. Yorktown Ave., addition, $80,000.
20-071780 — Mansions at Riverside, 2805 E. 97th Court, repair, $300,000.
20-071043 — OSBI/Grant/Techridge, 4110 S. 100th Ave., alteration, $58,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.