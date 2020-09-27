For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
19-043370 — Green Valley, 11303 E. Pine St., shell building, $3,600,000.
20-057368 — Hoja Verde, 6727 E. 12th St., alteration, $500,000.
20-065029 — Brownco Manufacturing, 12039 E. Pine St., new, $500,000.
20-059461 — Fire Station No. 33, 4109 S. 134th Ave., new $4,200,000.
20-064436 — Blue Pearl, 1306 E. Second St., alteration, $200,000.
20-065031 — Philcrest Tennis Club, 10900 S. Delaware Ave., $517,366.
20-068837 — Corporate Woods, 4500 S. 129th East Ave., alteration-priority, 60,000.
20-066197 — Greenwood Rising: Black Wall Street History Center, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., foundation only, $6,014,456.
20-056834 — YMCA, 5400 S. Olympia Ave., accessory structure, $2,704,600.
20-057081 — Glow Spa, 6223 E. 61st. St., alteration, $150,000.
20-068110 — Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, 1520 E. 15th St., alteration, $150,000.
20-062452 — Elliott Electric Supply, 10131 E. 21st St., alteration, $1,200,000.
20-054005 — River West Phase II Building 16, 2124 S. Nogales Ave., new multi-family, $1,200,000.
20-051344 — River West Community Center & Office, 951 W. 22nd Place, new, $1,265,200.
20-054043 — River West Phase II Building 20, 951 W. 22nd Place, new multi-family, $1,300,000.
20-054044 — River West Phase II Building 21, 951 W. 22nd Place, new multi-family, $1,200,000.
20-054006 — River West Phase II Building 19, 2124 S. Nogales Ave., new multi-family, $1,300,000.
20-054007 — River West Phase II Building 18, 2124 S. Nogales Ave., new multi-family, $1,200,000.
20-054045 — River West Phase II Building 22, 951 W. 22nd Place, new multi-family, $1,300,000.
20-066908 — Starbucks, 3502 E. 51st St, new, $500,000.
20-068515 — NexGen Fitness, 3230 E. 21st St., alteration, $125,000,
20-063972 — Fellers Distribution, 4620 S. Memorial Drive, addition, $180,000.
20-066944 — Premium Cannabis Plug II, 4521 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., alteration, $80,000.
20-054004 — River West Phase II Building 14, 2124 S. Nogales Ave., new multi-family, $1,300,000.
20-067310 — Saint Francis Cancer Center, 11212 E. 48th St., addition, $250,000.
20-054046 — River West Phase II Building 24, 951 W. 22nd Place, new multi-family, $1,200,000.
20-054069 — River West FEMA Storm Shelter, 951 W. 22nd Place, new, $450,000.
20-066277 — Top Quality Buds LLC, 1244 N. Darlington Ave., alteration $100,000.
