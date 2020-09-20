For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
19-043370 — Green Valley, 11303 E. Pine St., shell building, $3,600,000.
20-057368 — Hoja Verde, 6727 E. 12th St., alteration, $500,000.
20-065029 — Brownco Manufacturing, 12039 E. Pine St., new, $500,000.
20-059461 — Fire Station No. 33, 4109 S. 134th Ave., new $4,200,000.
20-064436 — Blue Pearl, 1306 E. 2nd St., alteration, $200,000.
20-065031 — Philcrest Tennis Club, 10900 S. Delaware Ave., $517,366.
20-068837 — Corporate Woods, 4500 S. 129th Ave., alteration-priority, 60,000.
20-066197 — Greenwood Rising: Black Wall Street History Center, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., foundation only, $6,014,456.
20-056834 — YMCA, 5400 S. Olympia Ave., accessory structure, $2,704,600.
20-057081 — Glow Spa, 6223 E. 61st. St., alteration, $150,000.
20-068110 — Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, 1520 E. 15th St. S., alteration, $150,000.
20-062452 — Elliott Electric Supply, 10131 E. 21st St. S., alteration, $1,200,000.
