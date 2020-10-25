For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-070044 — Coldwell Banker, 4206 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $1,000,000.
20-068907 — 9146 S. Yale Ave, Unit #205, 9146 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $100,000.
20-070294 — Geno's Pizza, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $60,000.
20-064202 — Ash Cigar Bar, 4205 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $175,000.
20-068906 — Yale Village Unit #200, 9146 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $100,000.
