For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-065658 — Fitness Facility, 9140 S. Braden Ave., addition, $167,889.
20-060608 — Go Life Mobile Medical, Inc., 3210 S. Norwood Ave., alteration, $147,037.
20-065863 — Royal Highness Dispensary, 3203 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $281,917.31.
20-065674 — QuikTrip, 1415 E. 71st St., alteration, $285,612.75.
20-067311— CROWN RX, 7435 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $183,021.90.
20-066107— Singh Dispensary, 4714 S. Peoria Ave., addition, $113,796.00.
20-067671 — Raise The Barre, 7122 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $437,733.68.