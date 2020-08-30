 Skip to main content
For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

20-065658 — Fitness Facility, 9140 S. Braden Ave., addition, $167,889.

20-060608 — Go Life Mobile Medical, Inc., 3210 S. Norwood Ave., alteration, $147,037.

20-065863 — Royal Highness Dispensary, 3203 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $281,917.31.

20-065674 — QuikTrip, 1415 E. 71st St., alteration, $285,612.75.

20-067311— CROWN RX, 7435 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $183,021.90. 

20-066107— Singh Dispensary, 4714 S. Peoria Ave., addition, $113,796.00.

20-067671 — Raise The Barre, 7122 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $437,733.68.

