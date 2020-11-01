For the record: Building permits

 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

20-070516 — Perplexor Escape Room, 7715 E. 91st St. South, alteration, $350,000.

20-073773 — The Lakes, 8017 S. Wheeling Ave., repair, $650,000.

20-071268 — SE Tech, 12515 E. 55th St. South #106, alteration, $80,000.

20-071704 — One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave, alteration, $80,000.

20-068495 — Collision Center, 7700 E. 42nd Place South, alteration, $60,000.

20-066920 — Quikrete, 5518 E. 13th St. South, alteration, $65,000.

20-069682 — L’s Exquisite SheShed Dispensary, 3209 N. Lewis Ave., alteration, $200.

