For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

20-054223 — Happy Hour Medical Dispensary, 4538 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., alteration, $50,000.

20-067248 — Chipotle Mexican Grill, 10902 E. 71st St., alteration, $60,000.

20-067225 — Cutting Edge, 6161 S. 33rd Ave., alteration, $221,824.50.

20-047244 — Taylor Oversee Inc., 5910 S 107th Ave., addition, $178,688.94.

20-068660 — BOK Financial Operations, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $80,000.

20-064745 — McCarthy Office, 1609 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $102,648.20.

20-059353 — Union Public Schools Baseball/Softball Complex, 7616 S. Garnett Road, new, $2,000,000.

