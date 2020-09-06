For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-054223 — Happy Hour Medical Dispensary, 4538 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., alteration, $50,000.
20-067248 — Chipotle Mexican Grill, 10902 E. 71st St., alteration, $60,000.
20-067225 — Cutting Edge, 6161 S. 33rd Ave., alteration, $221,824.50.
20-047244 — Taylor Oversee Inc., 5910 S 107th Ave., addition, $178,688.94.
20-068660 — BOK Financial Operations, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $80,000.
20-064745 — McCarthy Office, 1609 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $102,648.20.
20-059353 — Union Public Schools Baseball/Softball Complex, 7616 S. Garnett Road, new, $2,000,000.
