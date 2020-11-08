For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-074149 — Avondale Apartment Homes, 6748 S. Utica Ave., repair, $75,000.
20-070896 — Williams Tower, 101 E. 2nd St., alteration-priority, $60,000.
20-069414 — St. Luke's Baptist Church, 2607 N. Rockford Ave., alteration, $251,000.
20-070188, Pearl Flats at Quincy, 624 S. Quincy Ave., alteration, $350,000.
20-066465 — Whataburger, 10028 E. 71st St., new, $532,200.
20-071460 — Albert G's, 7588 S. Olympia Ave., addition, $300,000.
20-070011 — Trails End Equipment LLC, 1614 E. 6th St., alteration, $550,000.
20-065358 — Conner & Winters-First Place Tower, 15 E. 5th St., alteration, $1,000,000.
20-073666 — Jackie Cooper, 9898 S. Memorial Drive, alteration-priority, $300,000.
20-063246 — Family Dollar, 6161 S. 33rd Ave., alteration, $95,000.
20-073967 — Heller Apartments, 2432 E. 10th St., repair, $90,000.
