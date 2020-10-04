For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-070395 — SE Tech Center, 5415 S. 125th Ave., alteration, $80,000.
20-067014 — Scooter’s Coffee, 8050 S. Sheridan Road, new, $350,000.
20-052679 — Family and Children’s Services Crisis Care Center, 1055 S. Houston Ave., alteration, $150,000.
20-067672 — Old Village South Shops, 1326 E 41st St., alteration, $100,000.
20-069259 — Major League Fishing, 4500 S. 129th Ave., alteration-priority, $125,000.
19-040178 — Aim High Academy, 7020 E. 38th St., addition, $1,400,000.
20-071780 — Mansions at Riverside, 2805 E. 97th Court, repair $300,000.
20-068900 — South Tulsa Baptist Church, 10310 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $200,000.
20-067437 — Gatsby Apartments, 323 E. 11th St., alteration, $50,000.
20-068903 — Empire Slice House, 417 N. Main St., accessory structure, $100,000.
20-065462 — Family & Children’s Services-Central, 650 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $900,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.