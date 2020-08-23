BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-065356 — Conner & Winters, First Place Tower, 410 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $200,000.
20-065357 — Conner & Winters, First Place Tower, 410 S. Boston Ave., alteration $450,000.
20-065355 — Conner & Winters, First Place Tower, 410 S. Boston Ave., alteration $450,000.
20-066192 — Sherwin Williams Paint Store, 1339 N. Garnett Road, alteration, $175,000.
20-060279 — Tio Chuy’s Auto Sales, 424 S. Memorial Drive, new, $3,500,000.
20-066341 — Bishops Building, 10507 E. 91st St., alteration, $485,000.
20-066019 — Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy, 5048 S. 33rd West Ave., alteration, $750,000.
19-023378 — Braum’s, 5130 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $250,000.
20-062225 — Medwise Urgent Care, 6336 E. Admiral Place, new $950,000.
20-065800 — South Tulsa Office Park, 6126 E. 61st St., alteration, $500,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
20-11299-M — Russell Dean Carroll, 9380 S. 42585 Road, Inola, assets: $251,387.12, liabilities: $531,292.25, attorney: Greggory T. Colpitts, chapter 7.