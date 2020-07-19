BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-062277 — Lazarus 7 Rehabilitation Hospital/Cityplex Towers, 2488 E. 81st St., alteration, $700,000.
20-062251 — Overdrive Automotive, 4004 S. Memorial Drive, addition, $250,000.
20-061032 — Apache Manor Storm Shelter, 2402 N. Marion Ave., new $706,983.90.
20-061039 — C’ Level Cannabis, 5529 E. 15th St., alteration, $192,232.38.
20-063908 — ONEOK Building, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $300,000.
20-061041 — Sandy Park, 6301 W. 11th Place, new, $647,544.27.
20-057648 — Top Shelf Stock, 1135 E. 61st St., alteration, $508,542.59.
20-052039 — Sidecar, 1515 E. 15th St., alteration, $80,000.
20-052525 — WPX Energy, 222 N. Detroit Ave., new, $49 million.
20-063496 — Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, 12902 E. 51st St., alteration, $500,000.
20-063707 — QuikTrip, 3108 S. 129th Ave., alteration, $80,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Bullseye Energy LLC, 301 S.E. Adams Blvd., Bartlesville, assets: $225,238.19, liabilities: $193,743.15, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 11.