BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-054197 — Valencia Apartments, 140 E. 21st St., alteration, $50,000.
20-054199 — Valencia Apartments, 142 E. 21st St., alteration, $50,000.
20-054203 — Valencia Apartments, 144 E. 21st St., alteration, $50,000.
20-054205 — Valencia Apartments, 146 E. 21st St., alteration, $50,000.
20-066343 — 2300 Riverside, 2300 Riverside Drive, alteration, $200,000.
20-067515 — Stonecrest Apartments, 13001 E. 40th St., repair, $500,000.
20-062767 — Food Market, 1306 E. 11th St., alteration, $80,000.
20-065341 — Petland, 10908 E. 71st St., alteration, $200,000.
20-062748 — Wild Flower Cafe, 1306 E. 11th St., alteration, $100,000.
20-053743 — Cityplex Towers, 2488 E. 81st St., accessory structure, $278,769.60.
20-056429 — Mango Cannabis/East Pointe Center, 7139 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $277,500.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
20-11272-R — Mack Coy Hayes Jr., 12273 E. 470, Salina, assets: $239,502, liabilities: $491,430.41, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
20-11273-R — Roy Dale Kelly Jr., 113 E. Haddock St., Norman, assets: $104,681, liabilities: $115,707.78, attorney: Ron. D. Brown, chapter 7.