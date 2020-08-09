BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-058743 — Still She Rises Tulsa, 612 E. 46th St. North, alteration, $1,000,000.
20-062534 — Century 21, 4004 E. 51st St., new, $350,000.
20-057453 — Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration-priority, $75,000.
20-058266 — W Design, 608 E. Third St., alteration, $1,632,691.
20-058958 — 4221 4221, S. 68th Ave., alteration, $125,000.
20-055485 — Wuana Inc., 6935 E. 13th St. Alteration, $1,008,301.
20-056473 — Fox Hotel, 11 E. Reconciliation Way N., alteration, $40,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
20-1246-R — William Michael Heck, 14450 S. Dogwood St., Glenpool, assets: $205,561.97, liabilities: $562.529.75, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
20-11248-M — Robert Arthur Flory, 1719 S. Yorktown, assets: $63,474, liabilities: $743,008.51, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
20-11261-R — Christopher Dean Henderson, 16144 E. 107th St. North, Owasso, assets: $235,740, liabilities: $3,312,608.35, attorney: Scott P. Kirtley, chapter 7.