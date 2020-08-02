BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-062266 — Grassfire Creatives, 1609 E. Fourth St., alteration, $794,218.70.
19-050560 — Discovery Lab, 3123 S. Riverside Drive, new, $15,000,000.
19-048067 — Northside Lift Station, 5665 N. 105th East Ave., new, $3,500,000.
20-063900 — Bank Of Oklahoma Financial, BOK Tower, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $175,000.
20-061826 — Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, LLC, 1004 E. Fourth St., alteration, $50,000.
20-064384 — 4590 E. 29th, LLC, 4590 E. 29th St., alteration, $400,000.
20-061394 — L3 Harris, 6501 E. Apache St., alteration, $250,000.
20-062609 — Space Tech, 1539 E. Marshall St., new, $303,144.60.
20-062149 — Sam’s Club 8263, 4420 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $280,000.
20-062737 — Sam’s Club 4839, 7757 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $280,000.
20-062156 — Sam’s Club 6342, 6922 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $280,000.
19-041018 — Elite Growing Co., 3702 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $300,000.
20-057457 — Jackie Cooper Imports, 9393 S. Memorial Drive, addition, $300,000.
20-064835 — Aaron Fence Co., 4235 S. 33rd West Ave., alteration-priority $175,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
20-11217-R — Donald Bradley Cobb, 2632 SE Georgetown Drive, Bartlesville, assets: $296,078.67, liabilities: $702,516.21, attorney: Karen Carden Walsh, chapter 7.