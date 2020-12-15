Flexibility important for small businesses during pandemic, Bank of America report shows

National small business owners have remained resilient and flexible this year while navigating an evolving business landscape prompted by COVID-19, according to the new Bank of America 2020 Small Business Owner report.
Based on a survey of at least 1,000 business owners, the research found entrepreneurs anticipate a strong post-pandemic environment that will support small businesses.
Most beneficial to recovery, they say, will be stronger consumer confidence and increased spending (79%), restored confidence in public health (78%), debt forgiveness (66%) and government relief programs (66%).
The survey showed that more than 4 in 5 businesses stayed open in some capacity amid shutdowns this year, either as an essential business (38%) or by adjusting operations (47%). Among businesses that remained open, 78% report an impact on their day-to-day operations, including implementing enhanced sanitation practices (45%), changing their primary revenue stream (37%), limiting hours of operation (33%), experiencing supply chain disruptions (28%) and shifting to a digital/online strategy (25%).
Nearly one-quarter of entrepreneurs took steps to reinvent themselves or help their local communities. Of those business owners, 61% developed new products or services and 51% donated time, products and/or services to support relief efforts.
“During what have been unprecedented challenges for small businesses this year, I’ve been inspired by business owners throughout the country who have demonstrated a commitment to innovation while serving the needs of their local communities,” Sharon Miller, head of small business at Bank of America, said in a statement. “Every day, I hear from entrepreneurs who are retooling and adapting to create new opportunities for themselves and their employees.”
Access to capital remains paramount during the pandemic.
A total of 42% of business owners applied for at least one type of loan specifically to address the impact of the coronavirus, including a Paycheck Protection Program loan (34%), economic injury disaster loan (16%) and/or traditional bank loan (5%), according to the survey. The top two ways business owners have or intend to use this financing are on payroll and staffing needs (75%) and maintaining operating expenses (62%).
Entrepreneurs are significantly less confident in the economy over the next 12 months, with optimism declining to levels not seen since 2016.
Thirty-nine percent of business owners anticipate their local economy will improve over the next 12 months (down from 51% pre-pandemic 2020 and the lowest since 37% in fall 2016).
