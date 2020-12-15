Flexibility important for small businesses during pandemic, Bank of America report shows

“During what have been unprecedented challenges for small businesses this year, I’ve been inspired by business owners throughout the country who have demonstrated a commitment to innovation while serving the needs of their local communities,” Sharon Miller, head of small business at Bank of America, said in a statement. “Every day, I hear from entrepreneurs who are retooling and adapting to create new opportunities for themselves and their employees.”

Access to capital remains paramount during the pandemic.

A total of 42% of business owners applied for at least one type of loan specifically to address the impact of the coronavirus, including a Paycheck Protection Program loan (34%), economic injury disaster loan (16%) and/or traditional bank loan (5%), according to the survey. The top two ways business owners have or intend to use this financing are on payroll and staffing needs (75%) and maintaining operating expenses (62%).

Entrepreneurs are significantly less confident in the economy over the next 12 months, with optimism declining to levels not seen since 2016.

Thirty-nine percent of business owners anticipate their local economy will improve over the next 12 months (down from 51% pre-pandemic 2020 and the lowest since 37% in fall 2016).