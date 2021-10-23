First-time home buyers have their work cut out for them in this market

Katherine Metcalfe, as a first-time home buyer, had an advantage over experienced shoppers when she went looking to buy a place of her own at the start of summer:

She didn’t have a house to sell first. So there was no home sale contingency in the purchase contract she eventually signed. One less headache.

But Metcalfe still got put through the ringer of a housing market that is still like no one has ever seen, although it appears to be cooling as mortgage rates try to tiptoe upward.

“I just had no idea what the housing market was like,” she said.

Metcalfe, 25, is from the Houston area. She attended Oklahoma City University. When she graduated with a music degree, she moved to New York, but not for long. She decided to move back and buy a house rather than rent an apartment again.

She started looking in June, with help from Heather and Alan Davis, agents with RE/MAX Preferred Properties.

Multiple offers are the norm

“They kind of warned me up front that I would have to make multiple offers,” Metcalfe said. “Over the course of the summer, I looked at lots of houses. I think I put in three different offers, and learned you have to put in more than asking price.”