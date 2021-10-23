First-time home buyers have their work cut out for them in this market

Katherine Metcalfe, as a first-time home buyer, had an advantage over experienced shoppers when she went looking to buy a place of her own at the start of summer:
She didn’t have a house to sell first. So there was no home sale contingency in the purchase contract she eventually signed. One less headache.
But Metcalfe still got put through the ringer of a housing market that is still like no one has ever seen, although it appears to be cooling as mortgage rates try to tiptoe upward.
“I just had no idea what the housing market was like,” she said.
Metcalfe, 25, is from the Houston area. She attended Oklahoma City University. When she graduated with a music degree, she moved to New York, but not for long. She decided to move back and buy a house rather than rent an apartment again.
She started looking in June, with help from Heather and Alan Davis, agents with RE/MAX Preferred Properties.
Multiple offers are the norm
“They kind of warned me up front that I would have to make multiple offers,” Metcalfe said. “Over the course of the summer, I looked at lots of houses. I think I put in three different offers, and learned you have to put in more than asking price.”
First, it was a couple of thousand more, then $5,000 more, then $9,000, “and I still didn’t get a house,” she said.
She said she kept finding listings with built-in deadlines for offers. All offers in place at, say, 5 p.m. Tuesday, would be considered. Inexperienced would-be buyers can get shut out of a situation like that.
Finally, with a summertime of experience, Metcalfe made an offer on a home near Northwest 34th and Portland Avenue for $10,000 over the asking price.
It was another miss. And it hurt.
Advice: Don’t get your hopes up
“Alan and Heather warned me: ‘Don’t get attached. Don’t get your hopes up too high.’ But you can’t help it,” she said, recalling how she imagined organizing the kitchen and arranging her bedroom.
But this time, the machinations of the market turned in her favor: The offer that beat hers fell through, so the sellers turned to her second-best bid.
They accepted it — $10,000 over asking — but insisted on an “appraisal gap clause” — meaning she would cover any gap between the appraised value and the contract price. Lenders base loan amounts on such professional valuations.
With that, her dream of home ownership finally came true: a two-bed, one-bath, 1,120-square-foot house, built in 1962, for $155,000.
That was 20% more than the last time it sold, just 15 months before.
Such is the tenor of the market. Prices went up fast, thanks to persistently low mortgage rates and demand driven partly by out-of-state investors.
And homes listed for sale don’t sit on the market for long.
A six-month inventory is regarded as balanced. This market is still owned by sellers.
The median sales price here in September, $235,000, was up 9.3%, and the average price, $268,490, was up 8%, year over year, according to the Realtors.
Year-to-date through September, the price hikes are even higher: median up 12.1%, average up 11.5%, the Realtors reported.
It’s a tough market for buyers, but not impossible, said Kacie Kinney, an agent with Keller Williams Elite.
“For those who are thinking of buying a home soon, it will happen, it just looks a little different this season,” she said in her monthly e-newsletter, offering some buyer tips.
“Expect to lose out on five to 10 homes prior to getting an offer accepted. This is a market norm right now,” Kinney said. “Home warranties are practically nonexistent in this market. Sellers are hardly paying for concessions.
“List-to-sales price is still 100%, so expect to pay the list price and even over in some areas,” Kinney said. “Appraisal gaps and escalation clauses have been helping big time. Unfortunately, you can’t ‘sleep on it.’ If you do, the home will more than likely be sold before morning.”