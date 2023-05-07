Williams

Williams reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $926 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, demonstrating a 144% increase compared to the same period last year.

In its report Wednesday, the Tulsa-based energy company cited record natural gas gathering volumes and contracted capacity for the higher earnings.

“These results proved without question that our core business is performing as designed amid volatile price cycles. ... Williams is making strides to serve both domestic and global energy demand in a lower-carbon and sustainable manner,” CEO Alan Armstrong said in a statement. “We were the first major U.S. midstream company to join OGMP 2.0, and we were among the first to invest in and deploy satellite technology to monitor the methane performance of our assets as part of our growing NextGen Gas strategy.”

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday reported a 65% increase over its first-quarter results from last year. In a statement, company officials said the earnings increase was largely driven by higher profits from commodity-related activities, as well as improved results from fee-based transportation and terminals activities.

The Tulsa-based company, which primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products, had a net income of $274 million for first quarter 2023, or $1.34 per diluted share.

“Our overall financial forecast for the full year has also strengthened, supported by our healthy first-quarter results as well as our updated outlook on midyear tariff adjustments for our refined products pipeline system,” CEO Aaron Milford said in a statement. “Magellan remains committed to safely and reliably moving the essential fuels critical to our nation and the world, while maximizing long-term investor value.”

American Airlines

Last week, American Airlines celebrated record first-quarter revenue, a 37% year-over-year increase, as the Fort Worth-based company reported first-quarter earnings.

“The American Airlines team ran a great operation and delivered on our financial guidance for the quarter, resulting in a first-quarter profit for the first time in four years,” CEO Robert Isom said in a statement.

American will make a profit-sharing payment to its team members for the first time in three years. Approximately $211 million from the profit-sharing pool will be paid to team members in May, the company said in a news release.

American Airlines on April 28 reported a first-quarter net income of $10 million, $0.02 per diluted share.