ONEOK

On Tuesday, ONEOK released a first-quarter earnings report taking into account its settlement with insurers related to a fire at the company’s Medford facility last summer.

The Tulsa-based energy firm reported net income of $1.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, $2.34 per diluted share, including the impact of the $930 million settlement.

“Strong first-quarter results were supported by continued earnings growth in each of our businesses,” CEO Pierce H. Norton II said in a statement. Along with higher average fee rates and higher natural gas storage rates, “higher natural gas and natural gas liquids volumes on our system provided a solid start to 2023 and continue to drive positive financial results.”

ONEOK’s report also celebrates more than $1 billion in net debt reduction compared with first quarter 2022.

ONE Gas

Tulsa-based ONE Gas on Monday reported first-quarter 2023 net income of $102.6 million, $1.84 per diluted share, a 3.7% increase over the same period last year.

“ONE Gas enters 2023 focused on the execution of our capital plan and enhancing the safety and resiliency of our system,” CEO Robert S. McAnnally said in a statement. “Economic development continues to advance across our territories, and we remain well-positioned to respond as customer demand grows.”

A quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.60 per share on an annualized basis, will be payable on June 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17.

ONE Gas provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

AAON

AAON, the Tulsa-based provider of premier HVAC solutions, on Thursday announced first-quarter 2023 earnings increased 103% to a record $0.67 per diluted share.

“We posted a fifth straight quarter of record sales. At the same time, our backlog continued to grow to record levels,” CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. “Our bookings are still very strong and continue to grow, even when excluding the impact of price increases. We achieved this while continuing to expand production output and capacity.”

The company also celebrated its success attracting and retaining employees, with a total headcount up 27.3% from a year ago and up 10.4% from the end of 2022.

“The profitability of the record backlog has never been better, positioning us extremely well through at least the third quarter. Bookings also continue to trend positively, which will help carry us through year-end,” Fields said.