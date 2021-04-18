First of three new PSO wind farms begins commercial operation

Sundance, the first of three new Oklahoma wind farms that will provide clean energy to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers, is now in service, the company announced.
The 199-megawatt (MW) Sundance project is located northwest of Aline in Woods County in the northwest part of the state, and is part of the 1,485-MW North Central Energy Facilities (NCEF), from which PSO customers will receive 675 MW.
NCEF is a joint project with PSO’s Shreveport, Louisiana-based sister company, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), which will receive 810 MW.
Along with Sundance, the NCEF also includes the 287-MW Maverick and the 999-MW Traverse projects that are currently under construction. Maverick and Traverse are scheduled to be in service later this year and in early 2022, respectively.
PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons called the completion of Sundance a significant step in the company’s efforts to help ensure an affordable clean energy future.
“Our customers tell us they support our efforts to include more renewable energy in our generation mix,” Simmons said in a statement.
“The completion of Sundance and the North Central project accomplishes that and adds a two-billion dollar investment in Oklahoma’s future while saving customers money.”
The facilities are being developed by Invenergy and will be purchased by PSO and SWEPCO at completion. PSO and SWEPCO are American Electric Power companies.
Oklahoma continues to be among the leading states in the nation when it comes to generating renewable energy, the Oklahoman reported earlier this month.
Of the electricity generated inside the state in 2020, wind generated nearly 42% — up 2% from the year before — saving Oklahoma energy customers $1.2 billion, according to the Oklahoma Power Alliance.
Oklahoma produced the third-most wind-generated electricity nationally in the same year, the alliance reported, and it estimates the state’s solar energy potential is ranked sixth best in the nation.
Also of note from the report is that wind projects were the top taxpayer in 65 of the 73 state school districts where they operated during the year.
Renewable projects also support communities through leasing payments to land owners and even through charitable contributions made by renewables owners/operators toward worthwhile causes.
Tulsa-based PSO has more than 562,000 customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, including most of the Tulsa metro.
It owns approximately 3,800 megawatts of generating capacity, fueled primarily by natural gas. It also maintains and operates 22,000 miles of distribution lines and 3,700 miles of transmission lines.
For more on PSO’s clean energy efforts, go to www.psoklahoma.com/clean-energy.
