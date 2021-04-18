First of three new PSO wind farms begins commercial operation

“The completion of Sundance and the North Central project accomplishes that and adds a two-billion dollar investment in Oklahoma’s future while saving customers money.”

The facilities are being developed by Invenergy and will be purchased by PSO and SWEPCO at completion. PSO and SWEPCO are American Electric Power companies.

Oklahoma continues to be among the leading states in the nation when it comes to generating renewable energy, the Oklahoman reported earlier this month.

Of the electricity generated inside the state in 2020, wind generated nearly 42% — up 2% from the year before — saving Oklahoma energy customers $1.2 billion, according to the Oklahoma Power Alliance.

Oklahoma produced the third-most wind-generated electricity nationally in the same year, the alliance reported, and it estimates the state’s solar energy potential is ranked sixth best in the nation.

Also of note from the report is that wind projects were the top taxpayer in 65 of the 73 state school districts where they operated during the year.