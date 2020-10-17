Find a job at 23 Tulsa-area companies and 300 nationwide at virtual career event

Local job seekers can connect with 23 Tulsa-area companies and more than 300 employers in 21 states during a virtual career event.

Lee Enterprises, a provider of local news and advertising in 77 markets across the country, including the Tulsa World, is hosting the free event that continues until Oct. 25.

At the website tinyurl.com/worktulsa, job seekers can virtually visit the online “booths” of local and national companies much like the in-person career fairs that the Tulsa World has hosted for years. When job seekers select a booth, they can learn about the company, see all of the open positions and apply to them online. If the employer is signed up to chat online or by video, one can be scheduled.

In addition to browsing the companies involved during the event, job seekers can inquire about any open positions by completing an online form. Interested employers can then ask for resumes.