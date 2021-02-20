Federal Reserve sees modest pickup in hiring this month

Hiring has stalled in the past three months, with job gains averaging just 90,000 a month from November through January. And the Fed’s report underscored that the job market is a long way from what the central bank considers “full employment.”

Roughly 4 million Americans have fallen out of the labor force since the pandemic began, meaning they are no longer working or looking for work. Powell has previously noted that if they were counted as unemployed, the jobless rate would be roughly 10%.

Still, Fed officials believe the economic outlook for later this year has brightened, according to minutes of their January meeting, released on Wednesday. The distribution of vaccines and the enactment of a $900 billion economic rescue package late last year has lifted the economy’s prospects, the minutes said.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, one of the Fed’s 12 regional banks, echoed this view in a speech Friday at the Yale Economic Development Symposium.

“A successful vaccination rollout by the middle of the summer suggests that by the second half of this year a robust economic recovery should be underway,” Rosengren said in prepared remarks.