Eugene Field of dreams: River West development aims to transform neighborhood

Grand in scope and geared toward enhanced livability, the River West project was about nine years in the making.
So, for the Tulsa Housing Authority's Jeff Hall, its commencement is cause for reflection.
"The community planning on this started in 2011," said Hall, THA's vice president of strategic planning. "It kind of sat stagnant for several years. We got the underlying grant from HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) in 2018. To finally get to groundbreaking on a phase — much less have two phases — in a pandemic is very exciting. "
"If you were to drive through Eugene Field now just to see the amount of work, it really feels like transformation is there."
River West, a six-phase, at least $180 million development, is a re-imagining of the Eugene Field neighborhood, which sits east of Southwest Boulevard and west of the Arkansas River.
Ultimately, 460 affordable housing and market-rate units will be spread over the walkable community, which also will see major infrastructure upgrades such as roads and new sidewalks, a grocery store and five-acre park.
The 74-unit first phase started in April, and five of those 13 buildings are set to be in service by February, Hall said. Permits were granted this month for the 72-unit phase two, which will include 11 residential buildings and a management-community structure, he said.
Groundbreaking for that phase is targeted for November, Hall said, and phases three and four are set to start in 2021.
Workers are in the middle of razing Riverview Park apartments, 2212 S. Jackson Ave., and THA has relocated from there about 150 families, who were given housing-choice vouchers and were paid moving costs to temporary housing.
Those folks will get the first right to return to the new River West units. THA is in the final steps of acquiring the nearby Brightwater Apartments, 2202 S. Phoenix Ave., whose residents likely be relocated between March and August of next year, Hall said.
That complex is set to be demolished by the end of 2021 to make way for the final two phases, projected to be finished by about May of 2024.
A total of $30 million of the project's funding is through HUD's Choice Neighborhoods program, which leverages public and private dollars to address struggling neighborhoods with distressed public or HUD-assisted housing. Other funding sources include The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation ($12 million) and the George Kaiser Family Foundation ($3.5 million). All phases will be assisted by 9% federal tax credits, Hall said.
"Ultimately, it's an amazing coordination of resources between us and the city and obviously, foundations like Zarrow and GKFF," he said. "It shows that if you can focus on a community, you can prove things can happen and change. This is a good example of that."
Juana Gomez of KSQ Design, River West's architect, said it's a "dream come true" to participate in a project that could transform an entire neighborhood.
"What is happening in this development is what's happening all over the country, in Chicago, St. Louis, even New York," said Gomez, a KSQ Design principal. "It is revitalizing the depressed areas into what are the new living standards. And architecture has a lot to do with it. ...
"We're very, very proud, We are taking this one to heart because we can see it is coming from the ground up and is going to help so many people."
