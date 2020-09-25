Eugene Field of dreams: River West development aims to transform neighborhood

Groundbreaking for that phase is targeted for November, Hall said, and phases three and four are set to start in 2021.

Workers are in the middle of razing Riverview Park apartments, 2212 S. Jackson Ave., and THA has relocated from there about 150 families, who were given housing-choice vouchers and were paid moving costs to temporary housing.

Those folks will get the first right to return to the new River West units. THA is in the final steps of acquiring the nearby Brightwater Apartments, 2202 S. Phoenix Ave., whose residents likely be relocated between March and August of next year, Hall said.

That complex is set to be demolished by the end of 2021 to make way for the final two phases, projected to be finished by about May of 2024.

A total of $30 million of the project's funding is through HUD's Choice Neighborhoods program, which leverages public and private dollars to address struggling neighborhoods with distressed public or HUD-assisted housing. Other funding sources include The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation ($12 million) and the George Kaiser Family Foundation ($3.5 million). All phases will be assisted by 9% federal tax credits, Hall said.