Enid-based wind farm to serve PSO 440,000 Oklahoma customers

The second of three new wind facilities serving Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers has begun commercial operation in Enid, officials announced Friday.

The 287-megawatt Maverick facility is part of the 1,485-MW North Central Energy Facilities project, according to a news release.

“PSO customers expect clean, renewable energy to be a growing part of our energy portfolio, and we are listening,” said Peggy Simmons, PSO president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “Wind generation has zero fuel costs. That savings and federal incentives offset the cost of the facilities. That means an anticipated net long-term savings of more than $1 billion for our customers over the expected 30-year life of the facilities.”

In addition to Maverick, the NCEF project includes the 199-MW Sundance wind farm, which began commercial operation in April, and the 999-MW Traverse wind farm, which is under construction with planned commercial operation in early 2022.

In total, the facilities will generate enough energy to power 440,000 homes, PSO said.

“Wind energy is clean and sustainable. These projects will help Oklahoma’s economic development future and save our customers’ money,” Simmons said.