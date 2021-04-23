Energy independence, innovation themes of roundtable held at Tulsa-based Williams

The nation's energy industry must continue to focus on slicing carbon emissions while not sacrificing economic viability, Williams president and CEO Alan Armstrong said Friday.
His remarks were part of a Williams-hosted roundtable of energy stakeholders, officials and members of the Congressional Western Caucus and House Energy Action Team (HEAT). Panelists included 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.
"I tell people all the time that our earth's atmosphere does not know where those greenhouse gas emissions came from," Armstrong said. "They don't know if they came from the fossil fuel industry. They don't know if they came from the renewables industry. There is a tremendous amount to accomplish from the fossil fuel industry in terms of emission reductions. We know how to do it. We are doing it.
"…Thinking that we can sit here in the (United States) and constrict ourselves and constrict our economy while the rest of the world takes those jobs and that economy from us — and will do it in a dirtier fashion — makes absolutely no sense. This has to be addressed globally and it has to be addressed in a way that is economically viable because, otherwise, we are just subsidizing and putting more tax on the American people."
As part of their field tour, the Western Caucus and HEAT visited several venues in Oklahoma on Friday, including the Grand River Energy Center, Pensacola Dam and the MidAmerica Industrial Park. The groups' mission is to highlight the state's comprehensive approach to energy generation and innovation.
"It's a real honor to be part of this committee, this caucus, because of the work they do in looking at wind, solar and how all of these integrate — and also mining in America, how that works out," Hern said. "You, as citizens of the United States of America, deserve to see all the options and not destroy one industry over another.
"It takes all of us working together to make sure we can push jobs in America…We working to show the alternatives out there of how we can move America forward and be a leader — as we have been for decades now and lowering CO2 emissions — unlike some of the other industrialized nations around the world."
Williams' 30,000 miles of pipelines handles 30% of the country's natural gas, Armstrong said. The Tulsa company has set a goal of lowering CO2 emissions by 56% by 2030 and already has achieved 44% of that while doubling the amount of gas transports, he said.
"It's amazing what the energy industry in general has accomplished," Armstrong said. "Think about 15 years ago, we were scared to death about not being energy independent. Think about the innovation that's been brought forth, the technology...Our ability to lower our emissions here in the U.S. and keep our costs low is really second-to-none around the world.
"Rather than really taking advantage of that and being really excited about what we've accomplished, we, for whatever reason, want to stand in the way of that."
Since 2005, American carbon emissions in the power sector have dropped 12%, said Kenneth Wagner, Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment. In Oklahoma, that figure is 34%, he said.
"That's not because the federal government came in and told us how to do it," Wagner said. "That's because we have to resources to manage and we did it in a way that worked best for us.
"Natural gas has had a more measurable and tangible effect on emissions reduction than any other rule-making or source since removal of lead from gasoline. Renewables are doing it at a future level and a theoretical level…"
Dan Sullivan heads the Grand River Dam Authority, a state-owned utility.
"One of the real benefits of hydropower is that it creates lakes that are used for drinking water, recreation, flood control, but also for the generation of electricity, he said. "Of course, it is zero carbon emission and it is dispatchable."
He is seeking more utility-friendly federal regulations when it comes to the environment.
"We are asking for help from Congress," Sullivan said. "Let's set up some system where there's a referee involved in this between all the federal entities that calls balls and strikes…There has to be some limitation to when all of these interests are involved and when they can come in and try to issue mandatory obligations on us as a licensee."