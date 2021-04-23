Energy independence, innovation themes of roundtable held at Tulsa-based Williams

"It's a real honor to be part of this committee, this caucus, because of the work they do in looking at wind, solar and how all of these integrate — and also mining in America, how that works out," Hern said. "You, as citizens of the United States of America, deserve to see all the options and not destroy one industry over another.

"It takes all of us working together to make sure we can push jobs in America…We working to show the alternatives out there of how we can move America forward and be a leader — as we have been for decades now and lowering CO2 emissions — unlike some of the other industrialized nations around the world."

Williams' 30,000 miles of pipelines handles 30% of the country's natural gas, Armstrong said. The Tulsa company has set a goal of lowering CO2 emissions by 56% by 2030 and already has achieved 44% of that while doubling the amount of gas transports, he said.

"It's amazing what the energy industry in general has accomplished," Armstrong said. "Think about 15 years ago, we were scared to death about not being energy independent. Think about the innovation that's been brought forth, the technology...Our ability to lower our emissions here in the U.S. and keep our costs low is really second-to-none around the world.