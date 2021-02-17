Energy emergency alert downgraded after 50,000 Oklahomans saw power cut during worst strain on grid

“I want to make sure that it is the utmost focus of the commission, the utility companies, that residents take priority in this situation because you don’t know when a resident’s power goes off whether they are on a machine that regulates their breathing, whether or not they have a medical device that could interrupt their preservation of life. … When it gets down to the nitty gritty, it’s people that matter the most.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt told President Joe Biden about the challenges Oklahoma is experiencing to transport energy to the power grid, particularly with natural gas wells freezing due to the record cold.

He also asked Biden to help Oklahomans with the substantial increase in energy bills that will likely be forthcoming through either the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or another method.

During a Tuesday Zoom call with Whiteford and others, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the electricity in his home had gone out.

“PSO will attempt to notify all customers affected by the controlled outage although the immediacy of the SPP request may prevent advance notice,” a news release from the company stated.

Whiteford said the controlled outages could continue into Thursday.