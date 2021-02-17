Energy emergency alert downgraded after 50,000 Oklahomans saw power cut during worst strain on grid

Update (1:45 p.m.): Southwest Power Pool announced a downgrade of the energy emergency alert to level 1, indicating conservation efforts have resulted in more security in the current supply to the grid servicing Oklahoma and 16 other states.
Update (7 a.m. Wednesday): PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said as many as 50,000 customers experienced outages through controlled service interruptions Tuesday.
He said the possibility remains real of more interruptions Wednesday and thanked Oklahomans for taking measures to ease strain on the power grid.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said his house was without power about 2½ hours Tuesday, during which it lost about 10 degrees. He asked Tulsans to keep an eye on outages and reach out to loved ones in affected areas if they have needs.
Update (6:30 a.m. Wednesday): Southwest Power Pool again upgraded the energy emergency status to level 2 late Tuesday.
"Due to high load and persistent cold weather, it's likely (SPP's) system will continue to fluctuate between EEA levels for about 48 hours and may require issuance of controlled interruptions of service," the grid operator announced last night.
Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses are extending temporary closures through 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, affecting nine Cherokee Casinos and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Employees are being paid, the tribe said.
This story published in Wednesday's Tulsa World:
Controlled power interruptions by the state’s two largest electric utilities resumed Tuesday morning in response to the prolonged extreme cold.
Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma, which serves more than half a million households in the state, halted power to about 80,000 statewide customers, including those in Tulsa and surrounding areas, over a span of several hours, PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said.
Similar coordinated outages were conducted by Oklahoma City-based OG&E, the state’s largest utility.
The measures to mitigate the burden on the grid were ordered by Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, the electricity balancing market for a 17-state region that includes Oklahoma. SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, its highest, before moving it later to EEA Level 1.
Tulsa resident Alesia Wright called into an emergency Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting Tuesday to say she woke up with no electricity.
“It was negative 8 degrees and my electricity was off for an hour,” she said. “Within 10 to 15 minutes, the temperature dropped drastically in my home, and I have a 1-year-old and 12-year-old.”
The Corporation Commission discussed an order that would prioritize public health, welfare and safety as utilities work to stabilize electric and natural gas grids. The meeting ended before the newspaper went to press.
“I want to make sure that it is the utmost focus of the commission, the utility companies, that residents take priority in this situation because you don’t know when a resident’s power goes off whether they are on a machine that regulates their breathing, whether or not they have a medical device that could interrupt their preservation of life. … When it gets down to the nitty gritty, it’s people that matter the most.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt told President Joe Biden about the challenges Oklahoma is experiencing to transport energy to the power grid, particularly with natural gas wells freezing due to the record cold.
He also asked Biden to help Oklahomans with the substantial increase in energy bills that will likely be forthcoming through either the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or another method.
During a Tuesday Zoom call with Whiteford and others, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the electricity in his home had gone out.
“PSO will attempt to notify all customers affected by the controlled outage although the immediacy of the SPP request may prevent advance notice,” a news release from the company stated.
Whiteford said the controlled outages could continue into Thursday.
“Our goal is to have any particular area or any particular city or town of the 232 that we serve to be carrying that whole load itself,” Whiteford said on the Zoom. “We will spread these out. They will last no longer than one to two hours and then move on to the next group.”
SPP directed controlled interruptions in Muskogee, Glenpool, Sapulpa, Oklahoma City and other areas served by OG&E, according to the energy firm.
Suppliers for Oklahoma Natural Gas are experiencing freezing gas wells as a result of the prolonged cold.
“This impacts the amount of gas they are able to provide to us,” said Alex Schott, director of customer communications for Oklahoma Natural Gas. "That’s why we’re so focused on conservation.”
In response to SPP orders, the Grand River Dam Authority on Tuesday began added discharge of the Grand Lake conservation pool to provide for additional electric generation in the SPP footprint.
It is anticipated that the elevation of Grand Lake will drop to 740 feet and perhaps further if additional discharge is needed. Additionally, ongoing discharges at Robert S. Kerr Dam, per the directive, could result in a Lake Hudson’s elevation being affected by inflows from the Grand Lake discharge.
The public is advised that the reduction in reservoir elevations could affect boat docks located in shallow waters and could have other impacts, such as increased areas of navigation hazards.
Photos: Tulsa's winter weather from above
