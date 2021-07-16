'Embedded in the psyche of Oklahoma': Eskimo Joe’s celebrates 46 years of success in Stillwater

But Joe’s fame has reached well beyond the psyche of Oklahoma. Even U.S. presidents talk about Eskimo Joe’s.

In the 1990 commencement address at OSU, President George H.W. Bush followed up his discussion on NATO and nuclear arms policy by talking about Joe’s cheese fries. Clark, who was in the audience at the time, said he nearly fell out of his chair. Former President George W. Bush made a similar Eskimo Joe’s reference at the OSU O'Brate Stadium opening this year.

This spring, Eskimo Joes became a buzz word in public discourse regarding the political correctness — or lack thereof — of Eskimo Joe’s namesake and logo. Some argued that that the use of the word Eskimo in the restaurant’s namesake and the subsequent cartoonish man himself, Joe, are offensive and demeaning to indigenous Alaskans. Others argued that Eskimo Joe’s name and logo was created in a positive light and that it only aims to spread joy. Clark released a Facebook poll this spring asking people’s opinion on whether or not to change their name and/or logo. The majority said no, and Clark honored that.

Since opening in 1975, Eskimo Joe's has undoubtedly woven itself into the fabric of the Stillwater community. Continuing its legacy, the 2021 anniversary celebrations will begin in Stillwater on July 19 and continue through July 25. Some scheduled events include a stand-up comedy showcase, karaoke night, and live music. The poster signing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 24 after the kid's carnival featuring free sno cones, face painting and water games. And, of course, sweet-pepper bacon cheese fries will be available all week.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.