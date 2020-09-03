 Skip to main content
Edmond resident launches AI-powered, robotic lawn service

Edmond resident launches AI-powered, robotic lawn service

  • Updated
Robotic mower newsok

A robotic mower moves around a yard Tuesday at a home in Arcadia. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - In pop culture visions of the future, small robots scurry around performing discrete, automated tasks for their human owners.

Much of that vision is a reality for those who can afford the artificial intelligence technology, like the commonplace Roomba and other AI-powered devices that clean or perform simple tasks. And now more of that future has arrived in central Oklahoma, at least when it comes to cutting grass.

Edmond businessman Tom Pearson launched a local MowBot franchise, where home and business owners can rent the services of a small, quiet robot that maintains their lawn without much interaction from more sentient beings.

Pearson, who's previously worked in information technology, was drawn to the franchise because he was already looking for a robotic mower.

