Drybar, which specializes in hair blowouts, announced it is opening a new location in midtown Tulsa on July 24.
The 1,900-square-foot location at 1520 E. 15th St., suite A, will consist of 12 styling chairs “and all the signature elements that define the unique Drybar experience,” the company said in a news release.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Drybar for the first time to the Tulsa area. Drybar understands that time is of essence and believes that everyone deserves to be pampered and to look and feel their best,” said Alli Webb, founder of Drybar, which has about 140 locations across the country.
The Tulsa location’s hours will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, with hours subject to change.
Appointments can be booked online at www.thedrybar.com, through the Drybar iPhone app or by calling 539-202-3663.