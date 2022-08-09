Disaster Recovery Center opens in Tahlequah for survivors of storms/flooding May 2-8

A federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) has opened in Cherokee County to help those affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8.

Survivors from any of the seven designated counties can meet with specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration to get assistance with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and havebtheir questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

The seven designated counties are Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.

The DRC is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cherokee Community Building, 908 S. College Ave., in Tahlequah.

Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.