 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Devon's and WPX's efforts to form Oklahoma's newest energy giant are done. Now, workforce integration begins

Devon's and WPX's efforts to form Oklahoma's newest energy giant are done. Now, workforce integration begins

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Devon HQ newsok

The new Devon Energy will continue to operate out of the old Devon's corporate home. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Devon Energy and WPX Energy have closed on their agreement to create a new company that holds a dominant position in the Delaware Basin.

But while officials for the new Devon Energy announced Thursday morning they successfully completed a process to combine the companies that started several months ago and was approved by shareholders last week, plenty of integration-related work remains to be done.

First things, first. On Thursday, the company announced directors for the new Devon. They are:

• David A. Hager, executive chairman• Barbara M. Baumann• John E. Bethancourt• Ann G. Fox• Kelt Kindick• John Krenicki Jr.• Karl F. Kurz• Robert A. Mosbacher Jr.• Richard E. Muncrief• D. Martin Phillips• Duane C. Radtke• Valerie M. Williams

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Throwback Tulsa: Spaghetti Warehouse demolished for new WPX Energy headquarters in 2019

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News