Devon's and WPX's efforts to form Oklahoma's newest energy giant are done. Now, workforce integration begins

OKLAHOMA CITY - Devon Energy and WPX Energy have closed on their agreement to create a new company that holds a dominant position in the Delaware Basin.
But while officials for the new Devon Energy announced Thursday morning they successfully completed a process to combine the companies that started several months ago and was approved by shareholders last week, plenty of integration-related work remains to be done.
First things, first. On Thursday, the company announced directors for the new Devon. They are:
• David A. Hager, executive chairman• Barbara M. Baumann• John E. Bethancourt• Ann G. Fox• Kelt Kindick• John Krenicki Jr.• Karl F. Kurz• Robert A. Mosbacher Jr.• Richard E. Muncrief• D. Martin Phillips• Duane C. Radtke• Valerie M. Williams
