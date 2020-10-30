 Skip to main content
Devon, WPX release new details surrounding organizational structure as merger moves forward

Devon Energy newsok

Devon Energy's headquarters stand out in this downtown skyline shot taken in early October. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - As third quarter results begin to roll in, Devon Energy and WPX can’t wait to put their companies together.

Devon and WPX announced the goal at the end of September, when officials said they would merge through an all-stock deal to create a larger company with a dominant position in an operational area of about 400,000 acres in the Delaware Basin covering much of west Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Plans call for several WPX front-line executives including CEO Rick Muncrief to step into similar or identical leadership roles at the new Devon.

Devon’s CEO Dave Hager will become executive chairman of an expanded board of directors once the deal closes.

