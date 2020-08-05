OKLAHOMA CITY - Devon Energy shareholders can expect to see a special dividend later this year.
On Tuesday, the company announced it will issue a $100 million dividend Oct. 1 to shareholders of record on Aug. 14.
The dividend shakes out to 26 cents per share — a gift that Devon CEO Dave Hager said he doesn’t expect shareholders of any other exploration-focused energy company in the U.S. will get the remainder of this year.
He attributed it to the company’s ability to move up the planned closure of its deal to sell its Barnett Shale assets to Oct. 1.
