Devon to buy Tulsa's WPX Energy for $2.56 billion, will move WPX to OKC

Devon Energy has agreed to buy Tulsa-based WPX Energy for $2.56 billion in an all-stock deal that will send WPX to Devon’s headquarters in Oklahoma City.
WPX employs 400 people in Tulsa, where it’s building what was to be a new 11-story headquarters downtown. The combined company will be named Devon Energy, and closing is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.
The merger will create a leading unconventional oil producer in the U.S., with an asset base underpinned by a premium acreage position in the economic core of the Delaware Basin in far west Texas and southeastern New Mexico.
Under the terms of the agreement, WPX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned. The exchange ratio, together with closing prices for Devon and WPX on Sept. 25, results in an enterprise value for the combined company of about $12 billion.
Upon completion of the transaction, Devon shareholders will own about 57% of the combined company, and WPX shareholders will own roughly 43% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
“This merger is a transformational event for Devon and WPX as we unite our complementary assets, operating capabilities and proven management teams to maximize our business in today’s environment, while positioning our combined company to create value for years to come,” Dave Hager, Devon’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
“Bringing together our asset bases will drive immediate synergies and enable the combined company to accelerate free cash flow growth and return of capital to shareholders. In addition to highly complementary assets, Devon and WPX have similar values, and a disciplined returns-oriented focus, reinforcing our belief that this is an ideal business combination.’”
Rick Muncrief is WPX’s chairman and CEO. He said jobs “no doubt will be impacted,” the extent of which is undetermined.
“What’s best for shareholders isn’t always what’s best for the people who serve them,” he said in a statement. “This is one of the difficult, painful realities that comes with navigating a market and a time like we’re in. It stings a lot.
“This merger-of-equals strengthens our confidence that we will achieve all of our five-year targets outlined in late 2019,” Muncrief said. “The combined company will be one of the largest unconventional energy producers in the U.S. and with our enhanced scale and strong financial position, we can now accomplish these objectives for shareholders more quickly and efficiently.
“We will create value for shareholders of both companies through the disciplined management of our combined assets and an unwavering focus on profitable, per-share growth.”
WPX reported a second-quarter loss of $414 million, compared to second-quarter earnings of $305 million in 2019. And after announcing its acquisition of Denver-based Felix Energy in December, WPX’s share price quickly rose $3, topping $14, Muncrief said.
But its stock has dropped about 70% since then, primarily because of decreased demand for oil and depressed commodity prices, he said.
“In my mind, oil demand and commodity prices will come back,” Muncrief said. “I have no doubt. It simply takes patience and more economic recovery …”
WPX currently is located in the BOK Tower. The integration period between it and Devon will take several months, WPX spokesman Kelly Swan said. WPX also has 200 employees at offices in Killdeer, North Dakota, and Carlsbad, New Mexico.
“The realities of global energy markets necessitate moves like the one announced (Monday),” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “Earlier this year, WPX’s decision to remain and invest in Tulsa was based upon their recognition of the value their employees bring to the company’s overall success.
“WPX recognized that it was human capital that drove success and laid the foundation for growth. As a city, we remain committed to working with the new leadership team to ensure Tulsans continue to play a critical role in shaping the success of the merged company, and that those displaced by (Monday’s) announcement are able to quickly transition and continue their contributions to the growth of Tulsa’s economy. Further, we are already working aggressively to ensure one of downtown’s most transformational projects continues moving forward and new tenants are identified.”
