Devon to buy Tulsa's WPX Energy for $2.56 billion, will move WPX to OKC

“Bringing together our asset bases will drive immediate synergies and enable the combined company to accelerate free cash flow growth and return of capital to shareholders. In addition to highly complementary assets, Devon and WPX have similar values, and a disciplined returns-oriented focus, reinforcing our belief that this is an ideal business combination.’”

Rick Muncrief is WPX’s chairman and CEO. He said jobs “no doubt will be impacted,” the extent of which is undetermined.

“What’s best for shareholders isn’t always what’s best for the people who serve them,” he said in a statement. “This is one of the difficult, painful realities that comes with navigating a market and a time like we’re in. It stings a lot.

“This merger-of-equals strengthens our confidence that we will achieve all of our five-year targets outlined in late 2019,” Muncrief said. “The combined company will be one of the largest unconventional energy producers in the U.S. and with our enhanced scale and strong financial position, we can now accomplish these objectives for shareholders more quickly and efficiently.

“We will create value for shareholders of both companies through the disciplined management of our combined assets and an unwavering focus on profitable, per-share growth.”