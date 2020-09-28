Devon Energy to acquire WPX, Bloomberg reports

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Devon Energy Corp. agreed to acquire Tulsa-based WPX Energy Inc. in a $2.56 billion all-stock deal, creating one of the largest independent U.S. shale producers and answering investor calls for consolidation at a time of crisis for the sector. After the transaction will Devon shareholders own about 57% of the combined company, Devon and WPX said Monday in a statement.

The combination will create one of the biggest independent shale producers in the country, tying together two companies with sizable operations in the hottest part of the prolific Permian Basin, which straddles West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Local response