Devon Energy to acquire WPX, Bloomberg reports

  • Updated
Devon Energy Tower

The Devon Energy Tower in downtown Oklahoma City. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

Devon Energy Corp. agreed to acquire Tulsa-based WPX Energy Inc. in a $2.56 billion all-stock deal, creating one of the largest independent U.S. shale producers and answering investor calls for consolidation at a time of crisis for the sector. After the transaction will Devon shareholders own about 57% of the combined company, Devon and WPX said Monday in a statement.

The combination will create one of the biggest independent shale producers in the country, tying together two companies with sizable operations in the hottest part of the prolific Permian Basin, which straddles West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Local response

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement early Monday: “Energy companies have been fundamental to the Tulsa region’s economy for more than a century. Despite the recent challenges faced by the energy industry, this sector continues to be essential for both our region and our state. Since its earliest beginnings as part of The Williams Cos., WPX Energy has developed into one of our region’s strongest employers and most dedicated corporate citizens. We at the Tulsa Regional Chamber are especially grateful to WPX CEO Rick Muncrief for his board leadership and commitment to bettering our community. We look forward to working with the leadership teams of both WPX and Devon Energy to support them during this transition."

 

