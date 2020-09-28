Devon Energy to acquire WPX, Bloomberg reports

Devon Energy Corp. agreed to acquire Tulsa-based WPX Energy Inc. in a $2.56 billion all-stock deal, creating one of the largest independent U.S. shale producers and answering investor calls for consolidation at a time of crisis for the sector. After the transaction will Devon shareholders own about 57% of the combined company, Devon and WPX said Monday in a statement.
The combination will create one of the biggest independent shale producers in the country, tying together two companies with sizable operations in the hottest part of the prolific Permian Basin, which straddles West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.
Local response
Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement early Monday: “Energy companies have been fundamental to the Tulsa region’s economy for more than a century. Despite the recent challenges faced by the energy industry, this sector continues to be essential for both our region and our state. Since its earliest beginnings as part of The Williams Cos., WPX Energy has developed into one of our region’s strongest employers and most dedicated corporate citizens. We at the Tulsa Regional Chamber are especially grateful to WPX CEO Rick Muncrief for his board leadership and commitment to bettering our community. We look forward to working with the leadership teams of both WPX and Devon Energy to support them during this transition."
Featured video: Oklahoma senators' response to SCOTUS nomination
Gallery: Meet the 7 Oklahoma billionaires
What is the Forbes 400?
No. 61: Tom Love, Chairman and CEO, Love's Travel Shops and Country Stores
No. 61: Judy Love
No. 67: David Green and family, CEO, Hobby Lobby
No. 129: Harold Hamm, chairman and CEO, Continental Resources
No. 137: George Kaiser, Chairman, BOK Financial
No. 238: Lynn Schusterman
No. 359: Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Paycom
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
August 2018: A walking tour of the Gathering Place with George Kaiser
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.