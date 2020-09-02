Devon Energy sheds more employees

OKLAHOMA CITY - Devon Energy confirmed Tuesday it has again reduced its workforce.
The energy giant based in Oklahoma City did not disclose how many employees were laid off or whether they were given the option to leave, like in a voluntary buyout scenario.
The number of people affected likely is in the dozens, if not more than 100 from several departments in August alone, The Oklahoman has learned through conversations with several current and former employees who asked not to be identified in order to protect their employment.
"Devon is committed to its future success, and in order to meet long-term operational and financial goals, updates to our business model and strategy were made and shared in early August along with our second quarter results," spokeswoman Lisa Adams said. "As a result of these updates and projected future activity levels, we have made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce at this time."
