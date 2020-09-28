Devon agrees to buy Tulsa-based WPX Energy, move company to Oklahoma City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Devon Energy has agreed to buy Tulsa-based WPX Energy for $2.56 billion in an all-stock deal that will send WPX to Devon's headquarters in Oklahoma City.

WPX employs 400 people in Tulsa. The combined company will be named Devon Energy, and closing is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The merger will create a leading unconventional oil producer in the U.S., with an asset base underpinned by a premium acreage position in the economic core of the Delaware Basin.

Under the terms of the agreement, WPX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned. The exchange ratio, together with closing prices for Devon and WPX on Sept. 25, 2020, results in an enterprise value for the combined company of about $12 billion.

Upon completion of the transaction, Devon shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company and WPX shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.