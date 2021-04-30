Developers sought to create 'cultural destination' at Evans-Fintube industrial site near Greenwood District

Following the RFQ process, the municipality will open a RFP (request for proposals) in which qualified businesses that have advanced from the RFQ stage will engage the community in the planning process and propose detailed development for the site.

The city also actively recruiting firms interested in participating in the development, design, and construction of the future Evans Fintube Project.

If you own or work at a construction, engineering, architectural, or other company and are interested in learning more about opportunities, complete the business interest form online at bit.ly/Evansinterest.

“This project represents a substantial opportunity to develop a neighborhood and commercial asset in Greenwood that not only reflects its unique history, but which makes tangible strides in revitalizing the spirit of Black entrepreneurship that was embodied by Black Wall Street,” District 1 City Councilor and City Council Chair Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement.