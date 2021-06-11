Department of Defense hands out more than $5.52 million in contracts to six Tulsa-area companies

Airgas is among six Tulsa-area companies that have been awarded federal contracts totaling more than $5.52 million, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Airgas, which deals with the supply of industrial, medical and specialty gases, received a pair of $2.166 million contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, San Antonio, Texas. One was for compressed and liquefied gas and the other was for fuels, lubricants, oils and waxes.

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLS) is a combat support agency in the United States Department of Defense, with more than 26,000 civilian and military personnel throughout the world.

The other firms winning jobs were Tulsa firms Ardent Cloud, U.S. Pioneer, Spectech USA, Ducommun Labarge Technologies and Skiatook company Hosie Aerospace Services.

Ardent Cloud's contract is valued up to $500,000 and is from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service in Philadelphia. It is for data procession, hosting and related services.

All three of U.S. Pioneers contracts were from the DLS: $250,000 and $35,766 from the DLS in Columbus, Ohio, for electrical and electronic equipment components and $33,896 from the DLS in Richmond, Va., for alarm, signal and detection systems.