Deadline April 29: Externships for African-American high school juniors, seniors

Local high school students and businesses have one more week to apply for a new initiative aimed at increasing diversity in northeast Oklahoma's talent pipeline.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber and Oklahoma State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, partnered last year on a pilot program that is now fully realized called Tulsa’s NextGEN Talent, or TNT.

Through TNT, area businesses provide paid, eight-day summer externships to two African-American students who will be high school juniors or seniors in fall 2022.

“When I see the lack of diversity in corporate offices here in our city and talk with people who want to do something about it, when I see Peggy Simmons at PSO (president and chief operating officer of Public Service Co. of Oklahoma) or the few other people at that level, I know we have young people who are capable of moving into those positions — but they go to college and then never come back because they don’t have relationships here and don’t know about the opportunities here,” said Matthews.

“I want to be part of the solution instead of complaining or just talking about it. The goal is to bring in diverse groups from communities with high rates of underemployed and unemployed to be exposed to things they don’t normally have access to at home.”

TNT is looking for college-bound and entrepreneurially minded students interested in job shadowing and exploring the multitude of career fields that exist in Tulsa-area companies, including at the executive level.

Students will receive a $500 sign-on bonus, head shots, business cards and a portfolio, and business etiquette training, as well as attend a business lunch at Summit Club of Tulsa.

They will receive another $1,000 at the end of the program, upon completion of all requirements.

“The point of this whole thing is you can’t be what you don’t see, so we want to show them all of the career opportunities that exist in Tulsa. When they pass by the BOK Tower or even the BOK arena, many students don’t know all of the career opportunities there under that one rooftop,” said Rue Ramsey, vice president of workforce and talent strategies at the Tulsa Chamber. “We partnered with Tulsa Airport last year, and our students had no idea of all of the careers at the airport. It’s not just airplanes — there’s economic development and government affairs, etc.”

Businesses willing to participate in summer 2022 are also still needed.

By sponsoring two students for $2,000 each, businesses would be helping increase economic access for underrepresented students in the region and better prepare them for college and careers, Ramsey said.

But participating businesses could also be helping regional business and industry, in general.

“This is about attracting and keeping diverse talent here,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of interest from businesses, but not all of them that said they were very interested have followed through and applied.”

The TNT program runs June 1-17. The deadline to apply for both students and businesses is April 29. Applications are available online at tulsasfuture.com/workforce-and-talent/tulsa's-nextgen-talent-externship.

