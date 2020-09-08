Cypress Place to add vitality to New Orleans Square in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — About 24,000 vehicles per day pass the intersection of S. Elm Place (South 161st East Ave.) and West New Orleans (East 101st) Street, developer Josh McFarland said.
That kind of visibility makes the spot ideal for his company's newest project, Cypress Place, he said.
"The traffic count was better than we experienced in most areas," said McFarland, who, along with Bart Boatright, owns Jenks-based Red Dog Construction, which is heading the project. "We didn't have to build a Utica Square here. We didn't have to build a Cherry Street. This takes on its own identity.
"With the support of Broken Arrow, we knew this was going to be a place where we felt confident we could fill up."
McFarland and others unveiled plans for the retail center during a news conference Tuesday. Cypress Place will contain at least five tenants (including an out-parcel business), 12,000 square feet and sit on the east side of HomeChurch, which opened this year in a remodeled former Hobby Lobby at 720 W. New Orleans St.
It also is part of the revitalization of the newly named New Orleans Square area.
"This project also would not take place if it wasn't for HomeChurch," McFarland said "We wouldn't have even considered here if it wasn't for the church going in. It's an important part of the culture of this area. We're excited about that."
"It was an easy decision for our development group to go in here knowing that the church wanted this and that it was going to help everybody out. And it also helped the New Orleans Square area."
Going into Cypress Place are Jimmy's New York Pizzeria, Secret Gardens Candle Co., Water's Edge Winery & Bistro, Griffin Orthodontics and the out-parcel Josh's Sno Shack, a snow cone shop.
The restaurant, candle shop and winery are scheduled to open by the end of the year, with the balance set to open by the first quarter of 2021, McFarland said.
"I'm glad to be a part of this vision," said the Brooklyn-born Jimmy Vega, who also owns a Jimmy's in Tulsa. "I just want to serve the community.
"Eighty percent of my customers are from Broken Arrow. And they are constantly saying, `You need to go to Broken Arrow. So we're coming to Broken Arrow.'"
Red Dog specializes in turn-key construction, design build and strategic remodeling.
"We're Broken Arrow fans," McFarland said. "Every time we come here, it's easy to work here. The councilors are always supportive. When you call them, they pick up. It's been an intimate process."
Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395
Twitter: @RhettMorganTW
