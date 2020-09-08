Cypress Place to add vitality to New Orleans Square in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — About 24,000 vehicles per day pass the intersection of S. Elm Place (South 161st East Ave.) and West New Orleans (East 101st) Street, developer Josh McFarland said.

That kind of visibility makes the spot ideal for his company's newest project, Cypress Place, he said.

"The traffic count was better than we experienced in most areas," said McFarland, who, along with Bart Boatright, owns Jenks-based Red Dog Construction, which is heading the project. "We didn't have to build a Utica Square here. We didn't have to build a Cherry Street. This takes on its own identity.

"With the support of Broken Arrow, we knew this was going to be a place where we felt confident we could fill up."

McFarland and others unveiled plans for the retail center during a news conference Tuesday. Cypress Place will contain at least five tenants (including an out-parcel business), 12,000 square feet and sit on the east side of HomeChurch, which opened this year in a remodeled former Hobby Lobby at 720 W. New Orleans St.

It also is part of the revitalization of the newly named New Orleans Square area.