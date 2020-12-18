CVS, Walgreens aim to add employees at Oklahoma stores to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Two national pharmacies with locations across Oklahoma are about to take center stage in helping our nation past the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Walgreens and CVS will be administering vaccines in the near future, and both are boosting the size of their staffs in anticipation of added services.

Their needs for additional employees were noted Tuesday in an email sent out by the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.

