Cox Communications to expand fiber-based, high-speed internet into Tahlequah

Cox Communications announced Monday plans to expand its fiber-based high-speed internet, TV and home automation services into Tahlequah later this year.

The company will begin construction and start offering services in 2023.

The announcement came just hours after the Tahlequah City Council approved a franchise agreement during a special meeting.

Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, Tahlequah Public Works General Manager Mike Doublehead and Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, joined Cox Communications leaders for the announcement on the Northeastern State University campus.

"Economic development for Tahlequah and the ability for our residents to compete in today’s technology dependent global economy depends upon access to high-speed internet service," Catron said in a statement.

"Our location in the foothills of the Ozarks, with scenic rivers, lakes, rock-bottom creeks and wooded hills already attracts people to Tahlequah. This agreement with Cox Communications will help to ensure that our community thrives economically well into the future."

Creating digital equity in underserved and rural communities is an initiative in Cox’s multibillion-dollar annual network investment, the company said.

The expansion into Tahlequah will allow Cox to provide internet service across a 100% fiber-optic network to homes and businesses.

"This announcement couldn’t come at a better time for our wonderful city," Doublehead said in a statement. "The need for this service was made abundantly clear during the recent pandemic. While this investment will immediately benefit the business community, longer term it will benefit our citizens and students in our city."

Expansion in Tahlequah is part of a commitment of a multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment over the next several years to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network.

"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do," Roger Ramseyer, area market leader for Cox Communications, said in a statement.

Recent economic impact assessment reported that in Oklahoma, Cox has made a total economic impact of more than $1.8 billion and generates over $47 million annually in state and local taxes and franchise fees in Oklahoma, a recent economic impact assessment reported.

The announcement event concluded with a $20,000 gift to the Boys and Girls Club of Tahlequah from the James M. Cox Family Foundation.

