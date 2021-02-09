COVID-19 vaccination sites to open this week at Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Oklahoma

"Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president for health and wellness, said in a statement. "We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier lives — in Oklahoma, and we take that role very seriously.

"We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

"In Oklahoma, partnerships like this will be crucial to the continued success of our vaccine rollout," Keith Reed, Oklahoma Health Department Deputy Commissioner, said in a statement. "This public-private partnership helps the Oklahoma State Department of Health continue to meet a core tenet of our vaccine plan: to ensure equitable distribution of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. We are grateful to Walmart and the many other providers around our state that are willing to step up during this most difficult time.