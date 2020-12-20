COVID-19 impact, American Airlines commitment and Tesla recruitment among area business stories of year

As February gave way to March, Tulsa had a economic development week for the ages.

On consecutive Fridays, local officials heralded a $550 million investment by American Airlines into its maintenance base and the opening of a $55 million Factory Distribution Center by Whirlpool Corp.

But not all the news was good. Whirlpool’s event was the same day as Oklahoma’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We woke up in a whole new world,” said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “We had some amazing momentum, extraordinary momentum, as we were on the verge of wrapping up the first quarter of the year. It was probably the best start in the history of our city and the history of our region.

“Suddenly, the brakes were then thrown on.”

The brakes still are being applied. But amid unprecedented jobless claims and crippling lockdowns and restrictions, the Tulsa-area business community found ways to rise above the pandemic.

“2020 has been a hell of a tough year for all of us,” Neal said. “There are many of us who have taken big pay cuts. There are many of us who have had to reduce our staffs significantly.”