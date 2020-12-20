COVID-19 impact, American Airlines commitment and Tesla recruitment among area business stories of year

As February gave way to March, Tulsa had a economic development week for the ages.
On consecutive Fridays, local officials heralded a $550 million investment by American Airlines into its maintenance base and the opening of a $55 million Factory Distribution Center by Whirlpool Corp.
But not all the news was good. Whirlpool’s event was the same day as Oklahoma’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
“We woke up in a whole new world,” said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “We had some amazing momentum, extraordinary momentum, as we were on the verge of wrapping up the first quarter of the year. It was probably the best start in the history of our city and the history of our region.
“Suddenly, the brakes were then thrown on.”
The brakes still are being applied. But amid unprecedented jobless claims and crippling lockdowns and restrictions, the Tulsa-area business community found ways to rise above the pandemic.
“2020 has been a hell of a tough year for all of us,” Neal said. “There are many of us who have taken big pay cuts. There are many of us who have had to reduce our staffs significantly.”
Among them was the Tulsa Regional Chamber, which reduced its personnel by a third, he said.
“That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do as a leader of a business,” Neal said. “Despite all of that, everybody has rolled up their sleeves. Everybody has become unbelievably focused on jump-starting their business and jump-starting this economy and trying to do everything they can to operate safely.”
With COVID-19 vaccines now being distributed nationwide, economic recovery might be on its way. But the process will take time.
“Businesses have clearly learned how to pivot their strategies,” Neal said. “Employees have learned how to be amazingly flexible. Companies and their management teams have learned how to rethink everything they do. I’m very bullish as we look toward 2021.”
The Tulsa World consulted with the Tulsa Regional Chamber before compiling the newspaper’s top 10 local business stories of 2020.
1. COVID-19 impactThe coronavirus turned the world on its head, sickening millions and leading to widespread death while battering the economy.
Locally, the fallout trickled down to Main Street. Jobs shrank as companies’ profits went south.
The state unemployment rate peaked at 14.7% in April, when 261,299 reported being out of work. It has generally declined since, though the rate grew from 5.4% in September to 6.1% in October, according to the latest figures available.
2. American Airlines’ Tulsa investmentAmid great fanfare, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier promised in late February to commit $550 million in infrastructure improvements to its Tulsa maintenance base, which employs about 5,200.
COVID-19 later dealt a crushing blow as American furloughed 19,000 workers nationwide. In Tulsa, 544 people either were furloughed or took an early-out option.
Because of the carrier’s dwindling profits, Erik Olund, American’s managing director of base maintenance, said earlier this year that two anchors of the overall revitalization plan will be delayed until at least the fourth quarter of 2021: a new 132,000-square-foot base support building and a 193,000-square-foot hangar.
But the airline has submitted to the city an initial list of two dozen projects — accounting for $234.6 million of the $550 million total — that it is moving ahead with.
3. Navistar negotiationsPrivately, the city of Tulsa and Navistar/IC Bus of Oklahoma had been butting heads for months over lease negotiations. But when a Navistar-backed, Chicago-based marketing firm took the bus maker’s beefs public, the story dominated headlines for several weeks in late spring.
In the end, compromise prevailed. In late May, the parties announced a new 20-year agreement that will keep the bus manufacturer and 1,600 jobs in Tulsa.
4. Housing boomArea home construction found its stride amid all the uncertainty.
Through November, the latest statistics available, housing starts in the Tulsa area numbered 3,418, about a 20% increase from the 2,849 through the first 11 months last year.
Moreover, Forbes magazine this year ranked Tulsa’s housing market fourth-best in a survey of 100 U.S. metro areas. It revealed that the city’s housing market has experienced the greatest increase in home prices over the past two years, going from a median list price of $219,833 in September 2018 to $292,300 in September of 2020, a jump of 33%, the magazine said.
5. Whirlpool expansionEnlarging a footprint that began in the Tulsa area in 1996, Whirlpool Corp. announced the opening of a new $55 million Factory Distribution Center, creating 150 additional jobs adjacent to its existing manufacturing plant in Cherokee Industrial Park.
The existing plant makes freestanding and slide-in ranges under the Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.
Roughly doubling its footprint at the site, the new 800,000-square-foot facility was designed to increase production and improve efficiencies within the company’s existing supply chain across North America.
6. WPX to leave townWith a new headquarters building going up in downtown Tulsa, WPX Energy announced in September that it was being absorbed by Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy.
The merger will move hundreds of jobs down the turnpike. It also threatens to leave an 11-story, 260,000-square-foot structure, set to be completed at the end of 2021, without an anchor tenant.
7. Amazon’s local arrivalThe global king of e-commerce took up residence in Tulsa in late August, opening a new, four-story fulfillment center at 4040 N. 125th East Ave.
Excluding seasonal employees, about 3,000 full- and part-timers are employed at Amazon’s facility, Al Ondreka, Amazon’s regional director of operations, told the Tulsa World in October.
Associates there will work alongside technology created by Amazon Robotics, picking, packing and shipping small items such as books, household items and toys to customers.
8. Oil plummetsOn April 20, May futures for a barrel of American benchmark West Texas Intermediate plummeted below zero dollars. It was the first time in history oil prices had turned negative.
That created a sell-off among traders without access to storage during the oversupplied market hamstrung by the coronavirus crisis. At the beginning of the year, a barrel of WTI cost about $60, but it currently is trading in the upper-$40 range.
9. Muncie expansion takes shapeIn late July, Muncie Power Products feted the start of construction on a new 250,000-square-foot plant, the first such development at the Peoria-Mohawk Business Park. Phase 1 is scheduled for completion in the spring.
A relocation of the 7217 E. Pine St. facility that employs 250, the new plant at 1555 E. Mohawk Blvd. will enlarge capacity for new manufacturing machinery, assembly equipment and warehousing.
Site development of the 120-acre Peoria-Mohawk Business Park, located at Peoria Avenue and 36th Street North, is being backed by a $10 million incentive via Vision Tulsa, a portion of which is supporting the Muncie site. Partners on the project include the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Community WorkAdvance and Tulsa Tech.
10. Tulsa’s battle for TeslaFinishing second typically isn’t a winning formula, but state officials predict Tulsa’s runner-up finish to Austin, Texas, for Tesla’s next electronic vehicle plant eventually will allow Oklahoma to capitalize handsomely.
Tesla announced in late July that it would build its CyberTruck Gigafactory in Texas.
Regarding exposure Tulsa received during the recruitment of the facility, Gov. Kevin Stitt said over the summer that roughly 2,000 news stories viewed by an estimated 30 million people mentioned Oklahoma. In addition, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce this year announced a new economic development effort “to reel in the suppliers and other companies that will need operations close to Tesla’s new facility in Austin.”
