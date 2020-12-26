Consumers still want to get outdoors as temperatures plunge

In fact, sleepwear is just about the only area of the clothing sector that’s seeing growth this year, Cohen said. An NPD survey on stay-at-home behaviors indicated about half of Americans reported wearing activewear and loungewear and pajamas all day as more people work from home.

The trend is a continuation of what began in the spring and summer.

People are canceling travel and staying home because of the pandemic, but they’re also seeking to get outdoors to avoid going stir crazy. That made barbecues, outdoor furniture, outdoor heaters, trampolines, canoes and camping gear hot commodities.

All told, it’s shaping up to be decent holiday season for retailers, even though millions are struggling with lost wages during the pandemic. The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales, including booming online shopping from home, will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% compared to last season.

At L.L. Bean, off-the-chart sales of bikes, kayaks and outdoor furniture, and now skis and snowshoes, are expected to help salvage what could have been an even more difficult year with steep declines in clothing and other items.